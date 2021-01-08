HONEYBEE Is The Culprit, We Must Demand For A Refund And Cancel The Contract.

Let’s not get emotional and political by targeting Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. HONEYBEE was given a contract, dubiously or not, they were supposed to supply quality goods not defective ones. In fact, they have let down the Ministry who gave them the contract.

We can talk as much as we want, but it is difficult to criminally bring in Chitalu Chilufya, because his name never even came during the Parliamentary Accounts Committee interrogation.

It is true he is the Minister in charge but you need more to charge him with a criminal offence. This is why these people go to court and get acquitted because we use emotions and politics.

However, HONEYBEE can’t escape this, they supplied defective products we have to hold them responsible. This is what I will be pursuing starting tomorrow.

Tayali

Public Lawyer