By Patricia Male

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has with immediate effect revoked honeybee pharmaceutical license.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu says the license has been revoked because honeybee contravened with the terms and conditions of the pharmaceutical license.

Mrs. Iliamupu in a statement issued today states that honeybee pharmacy failed to carry out remedial measures as outlined in the notice of intent to revoke the pharmaceutical license.

She indicated that the pharmacy in question also ceased to carry on business as honeybee pharmacy without giving notice to ZAMRA.

Mrs. Iliamupu said to this effect, the authority has since directed honeybee pharmacy to surrender the license to the authority and further ordered that medical products on their premises be quarantined until further guidance from the authority.

And Mrs. Iliamupu says ZAMRA has dispelled assertions in some sections of the media purporting that the authority has entered into an out of court settlement with Honeybee Pharmacy.

PHOENIX NEWS