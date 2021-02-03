Honeybee Scandal Deepens As Two ZABS Employees Who Were Forced To Fake Lab Results Resign. …and Medical Stores Ltd Managing Director, Mr. Chikuta Mbewe, loses his job. Yesterday, we carried a story that ZAMRA has suspended the pharmaceutical licence for Honeybee Pharmacy following the recall of 30 products supplied by the company. The Honeybee Lawyer, Hon. Tutwa Ngulube, has disputed our story. Allow me to retract our story. As I have always stated, our interest is in sharing the truth so when we are wrong, we equally come out forthright with an outright apology. Honeybee Pharmaceuticals has been in the news for supplying defective products including leaking condoms and drugs and ineffective and expired medicines. This has drawn our interest as a media house pushing for journalism for social change. On Monday, ZAMRA announced that it had further recalled 19 products supplied by Honeybee Pharmaceuticals but just how genuine are these recalls? Reports of the purported faulty medical kit with “defective condoms” has taken a bizarre twist with damning revelations emerging from within the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) that ZABS has been lying over the outcome of the tests. Two employees who were forced to fake the results have resigned, in protest and to protect their professional integrity. So who is behind these fake recalls and why now? “Two of our employees have resigned owing to corruption allegations. They were being forced to falsify reports that the medical kits from Honeybee were defective. Last two weeks after the company disputed our report, someone from State House called to put pressure on ZABS to release another statement but our two young technicians who conducted the tests said they would not stand by the report, so they resigned,” a ZABS employee has disclosed. Zambians must take keen interest in this story because they are the ones who will lose out. People who truly know Dr. Chitalu Chilufya will admit that he is rare breed who won’t sacrifice a life. A check on his page (https://bit.ly/2YGJ6uY) reveals that he has always been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, so how would he be at the centre of fake medicines? The one at the centre of this scandal is Mr. Jerome Kanyika. It is now understood that at the time he got suspended at Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ), there was some suspicious action that has kept his former colleagues talking. He had asked for the number of a contact person at Mission Pharma Zambia. But even before his colleagues could respond in the WhatsApp group, he quickly deleted the message. For those who could see through this, they could tell that he was trying to work with Mission Pharma Zambia because he always spoke about its $10m govt debt. Five months from his suspension, Mr. Kanyika started issuing statements purporting to still represent the PSZ. PSZ had difficulties dealing with these issues because Mission Pharma Zambia had members at PSZ who seemed to be backing him. In addition, the larger number of senior members of PSZ were backing him fighting the Minister because most of them are politically inclined to the UPND. And it was the same with ZAMRA and MSL which seemed to be leaking information to him to fight the Minister and by extension the President, the fact many Zambians won’t know. It is rumoured but strongly that both these institutions are getting huge cuts from Mission Pharma Zambia. PSZ refuted his letter in September for the reason that it did not carry out any tests nor received any reports by that time which was barely 4 days or so from the time of distribution of the medical kits. Further PSZ does not conduct any tests and there is a robust pharmacovigilance system that allows any facility or personnel to report anything they see unbecoming of drugs. What is noted and quite peculiar with this is the way the issue was sensationalised. Problems with drugs that may be physically noted are common and drugs are recalled or withdrawn. The public is not even dragged into the whole issue. In fact post marketing pharmacovigilance is a must in the medicine distribution chain and as such you don’t expect what is being seen in this scenario. The circus is not over. Medical Stores Ltd Managing Director, Mr. Chikuta Mbewe has been fired. Mr. Mbewe announced to his staff on Tuesday that his contract was terminated following a Board Meeting. The Director of Programmes, Mr. Chipopa Kazuma, will act as Managing Director. After everything is said and done, Zambians will get to know the truth. This is about a fight away from the health system but politics. There is UPND fighting the Head of State and there is a Patriotic Front inside battle. Whether Dr. Chitalu Chilufya survives this battle is a discussion for another day. In the meantime, look out for my next editorial in the series, "Eliminating Political Opponents Through The Illusion Of Truth". Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa