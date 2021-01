*HONEYBEE MEDIA STATEMENT 14th January,2021*

HONEYBEE WELCOMES ACC, HRC INTEREST INTO MEDICAL KITS CONTRACT

*…but vigorously dismiss defective drug allegations & collusion as malicious propaganda*

Lusaka, Zambia — Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has welcomed the Anti Corruption Commission

(ACC) and Human Rights Commission interest in the fallacious allegations of defective drugs

supply, pledging to fully cooperate with all investigate and regulatory agencies.

Honeybee Limited wishes to inform the public that we have been cooperative with all

regulatory bodies and the ACC ever since this matter was brought to the attention of the ACC

last year.

We wishes to reaffirm our position that we have not supplied any defective drugs, gloves and

condoms to the Ministry of Health (MoH) as alleged by some ill-intentioned people.

We therefore draw the attention of the public to the following:

• That we so far supplied 5000 medical kits at a net worth of $3,990,700.00 (USD) and no

amount of money has been paid to us by MoH;

• That our medical kits are of high-quality grade and meets World Health Organisation (WHO)

standards. These medical kits were sourced from reputable manufacturers in India;

• That the allegation that Honeybee Pharmacy Limited was paid $17,000,000.00 (USD) is

patently false. Our contract was awarded based on good faith and we therefore invested own

money to supply the medical kits without any advance payment as we told the ministry did not

have money at the time;

• That Regulatory Bodies acted outside the established drug supply protocols and in violation of

our rights under this contract by making unsubstantiated claims against us;

• That upon shipment arrivals, we were informed that only one batch of Paracetamol was discolouring, we immediately replaced the tablets in question at our own cost of more than

$600,000.00. (USD);

• Our contract was undertaken on November 22, 2019, for the supply of 22,500 medical kits and

presently we have supplied 5000 medical kits for which the MOH owes us $3,990,700.00

(USD) and no amount was reimbursed for our costs and expenses;

• The health kit contract has a clause that states that if a party has a dispute or disagreement with

regard to product quality, it must be witnessed in the presence of both the supplier and the

contracting party.

This was not verified in our presence contrary to contractual provisions.

• That the purported tests on our condoms and gloves by ZABS were done in our absence and

WITHOUT notice to us as stipulated in the contract.

Therefore, the said faulty kits in question

cannot be linked to our supplies without reasonable evidence.

And unfortunately, these purported results were incorrectly claimed as Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s product at the PAC

meeting on 6 January 2021.

*We now have in our possession, results of a re-analysis test that was done in India at a WHO approved laboratory showing nothing irregular that would suggest the products are unfit for use*.

Members of the public are therefore reassured the medical kits we supplied are safe for use and

not defective as alleged.

Issued by Honeybee Pharmacy Limited Management

Distributed By Tutwa Ngulube, Legal Counsel for Honeybee Pharmacy Ltd.