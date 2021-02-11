By Mwaka Ndawa

HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) have reached an out of court agreement to resolve the dispute surrounding the company’s pharmaceutical licence.

According to a notice of adjournment filed by Honeybee’s advocates Tutwa S Ngulube and Company, the parties have engaged in ex-curia settlement negotiations and are on the verge of reaching an agreement.

Honeybee said ZAMRA would not be prejudiced in any way if the matter was adjourned.

In this matter, Honeybee had sued ZAMRA in the Lusaka High Court for revoking its pharmaceutical license.

Honeybee wants an order of interim injunction restraining ZAMRA from revoking its pharmaceutical license and publishing any information on social media and other platforms meant to injure its reputation.

It also wants an order that the matter be referred to arbitration as per provisions of the contract governing the relationship between Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited and the procuring entity.

In its statement of claim, Honeybee explained that in November 2019 it won a tender for the supply of 22,500 health center kits with the Ministry of Health and that the contract was executed to that effect.

The company said by special condition 9.1(c) of the contract, the goods contracted to be sold were to be subjected to testing and confirmation procedure as a condition precedent for awarding a certificate of acceptance to the fitness of the goods supplied.

Honeybee said pursuant to the contract, it delivered part of the consignment contracted for.

It said the consignment was subjected to testing and confirmation procedure, and the procuring entity issued a certificate of fitness and acceptance of the goods supplied.

Honeybee claims that on September 17, 2020 and other subsequent days, ZAMRA begun issuing threats, unverified and disparaging remarks towards the pharmaceutical company, for supplying defective products (drugs, gloves and condoms) and disregarding the certificate of fitness earlier issued by the Ministry of health.

It said the actions by ZAMRA were and are unreasonable as they are against the provisions of the contract in question which the regulatory body is not party to.

Honeybee alleged that it engaged ZAMRA on several occasions to settle the issue in contention but to no avail, as the medicine regulations authority went on rampage issuing threats against its good reputation.

“The defendant has further threatened to revoke the pharmaceutical license of the plaintiff in a malicious and arbitrary manner without regard to the provisions of the contract when in fact the number of other pharmaceutical companies such as International Drug Corporation Limited and Shalina Pharmaceutical Company Limited have had their products recalled but not without any threats and negative publicity,” claimed Honeybee.

It submitted that the actions by ZAMRA were calculated to victimise and injure its good will.

Honeybee said this has caused harm to its reputation and commercial well-being and continues to do so by circulating libelous article that have been accessed by many users of the internet and print media.

The company further claimed that the laboratory results ZAMRA was relying on were obtained from a laboratory that was not accredited by the World Health Organisation, contrary to the provisions of the contract.

Honeybee denied allegations that it supplied defective goods to the Ministry of Health.