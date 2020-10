HONORABLE’ YOU HAVE NO HONOR – B-FLOW

I don’t eat with liars neither do I sit in cars that belong to unintelligent people who allegedly got their positions through bootlicking. Put some respect on my name. This name you are trying to mess with is mentioned by world leaders who possess integrity, not some self proclaimed bootlicker who doesn’t even deserve to be called “Honorable”. I wish the legislature could discipline parliamentarians who tell lies on the floor of parliament. Shame!