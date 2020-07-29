Honourable David Mabumba has been fired

President Lungu Writes:

I have relieved Minister of General Education Hon David Mabumba MP with immediate effect. I have thanked him for the services he rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Hon Dr. Dennis Wanchinga Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection moves to the Ministry of General Education in the same capacity.

I have appointed Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Hon Dr. Jonas Chanda as the new Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.

I have since wished Hon Dr. Chanda God’s blessings and success in his new assignment.