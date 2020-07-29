Honourable David Mabumba has been fired
President Lungu Writes:
I have relieved Minister of General Education Hon David Mabumba MP with immediate effect. I have thanked him for the services he rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavours.
Hon Dr. Dennis Wanchinga Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection moves to the Ministry of General Education in the same capacity.
I have appointed Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Hon Dr. Jonas Chanda as the new Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.
I have since wished Hon Dr. Chanda God’s blessings and success in his new assignment.
I feel sorry for Mabumba. He has been fired for less crime than the grossly corrupt and immoral Chitalu Chilufya who happens to be the most shameless minister even by PF standards. Mabumba`s only crime is that the video became public. But above all else, his sacking has no political consequences for ECL`s 2021 nightmare. After all most PF ministers, men and women, are corrupt and immoral characters, sex maniacs with bibles put together with condoms in their hands and handbags. Mabumba is guilty before being found innocent.
Jonas Chanda has really struggled for this belated appointment, running wild all over in praise of Bill 10.I feel sorry for Tutwa Ngulube.
Mabumba is Unfortunate in Lungu’s Behavior.