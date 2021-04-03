HOPE FOR THE BEST BUT PREPARE FOR THE WORST, UPND VEEP URGES UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATES

……….AS SHE URGES UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY AND WARD EXECUTIVE MEMBERS TO ADOPT CANDIDATES THAT WILL MAKE UPND AND PRESIDENT HH WIN BIG

02/04/2021

UPND Vice President Hon Mutale Nalumango this afternoon visited UPND Mandevu constituency and ward top executive leaders together with UPND Mandevu constituency Aspiring candidates.

Hon Nalumango urged the Aspiring candidates in Mandevu constituency to remain loyal to the party during and after the adoption process. She encouraged all the Aspiring candidates to continue working hard because victory is not about an individual but as a team so that UPND can win big.

She urged the UPND Aspiring MPs in Mandevu constituency to support one another after the adoption process because even when they were all capable to lead Mandevu constituency , the party is mandated by law to adopt only one candidate but it was a duty of the remaining candidates to support the party’s decision.

“Hope for the best but prepare for the worst, through your preparation it will be easy for you to accept the outcomes after the adoption process” Hon Nalumango stated.

The vice President urged the constituency and ward executive members to choose candidates who can help the party win big as opposed to choosing people based on what they give out. She urged the executive members to adopt candidates that will make UPND win big on the 12th, August, 2021.

And UPND Mandevu constituency chairperson Mr Hendrix Ndhlovu informed the UPND vice President Hon Mutale Nalumango that in Mandevu constituency only 4 UPND candidates have applied on parliamentary level. He named candidates as Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili, Mr Isidore Tetamashimba, Mr George Mapara and Mr Aaron Mulope as the only candidates who have applied and that as Mandevu constituency they are ready to work with any of the 4 candidates but that they will not accept anyone apart from the four named individuals who are youthful and capable to lead Mandevu constituency.

Mr Ndhlovu said the 2016 Matrix shouldn’t be entertained as doing so will affect the presidential vote which should be avoided this year.

He further informed the vice President that Mandevu constituency has 8 wards and that all the wards have UPND Aspiring councillors and that Mandevu constituency was ready to give UPND 100% votes.

UPND Lusaka provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda on behalf of the youths assured the UPND vice President that 2021 elections is unique and that it be well handled because the people’s victory will not be stolen by any one. Mr Banda thanked the vice President for taking time to engage the people of Mandevu constituency.

Hon Nalumango said her visit to Mandevu constituency was to have a first hand information and see how the leadership was doing in readiness for August elections. She stated that time has come for everyone to get involved unlike pointing fingers.

And in giving closing remarks, UPND Mandevu constituency chairlady Mrs Violent Kumwenda thanked the UPND vice President for visit to the constituency few months after being appointed. Mrs Kumwenda stated that the visit by the vice President in constituency will boost the energy in the leadership to work extra hard ahead of August elections.

The vice President was accompanied by UPND National chairperson for international relations Mrs Rose Sakala, UPND vice chairperson for youth and sports Mr Isidore Tetamashimba, UPND (NMC) National Trustee Mrs Grace Chivube, NMC member Mr Sikazwe, UPND Lusaka provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda, Lusaka provincial vice chairperson for politics Mr Godfrey Chitanga and the UPND provincial youth officials, Lusaka district secretary Mr Matongo and some district officials.

@UPND MEDIA TEAM