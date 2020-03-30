By Prudence Siabana

The effects of the corona virus outbreak have continued to be felt within various sectors of the local economy with some hotels in Lusaka now locking down.

According to the Ministry of Tourism And Arts, the hospitality industry has lost over US$6 Million has since the outbreak of the virus resulting from cancelled hotel bookings and pay backs to tourists.

And a check around Lusaka found some hotels such as Taj Pamodzi and Golden Peacock had closed its gates with a few of the last guests checking out.

The closure of these hotels among many others has resulted in many workers to be sent on forced leave.

Currently Zambia has recorded 16 cases of the corona virus which has killed thousands globally forcing many countries closing to lock down, leaving a devastating effect on the world economy.

PHOENIX FM NEWS