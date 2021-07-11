HOUSE ARREST ORDER FOR BENFICA FOOTBALL CLUB CHIEF

A judge in Portugal has ordered that the president of Benfica, the country’s biggest football club, be kept under house arrest until he posts €3m (£2.6m; $3.6m) bail.

Luís Filipe Vieira, 72, is being investigated for suspected tax fraud, money laundering and other crimes.

He had been Benfica’s president since 2003, but suspended his current term on Friday – two days after his detention.

Mr Vieira’s lawyer says his client “is convinced of his innocence”.

Prosecutors and tax inspectors have searched dozens of premises, including club offices.

Three other people who were earlier detained for questioning have been released on bail.

The prosecutors are investigating deals worth more than €100m that may have resulted in heavy losses to the Portuguese state and several companies.

-BBC