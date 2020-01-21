Police in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested a 19-year-old housewife for assaulting her 51-year-old husband by pulling his manhood.

The victim, who immediately lost consciousness from the ordeal, was briefly admitted to Kapiri Mposhi district hospital after sustaining extreme pain in his private parts.

The incident happened as the victim was beating-up his wife for denying him conjugal rights.

ZANIS reports that Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga confirmed the incident which happened today around 04:00 hours at the couple’s residence in Kawama compound.

Mr Katanga identified the victim as John Mwale, 51, who sustained a painful manhood and lost consciousness after his wife, Mulenga Chanda, 19 assaulted him.

Facts are that the victim started beating the suspect after she denied him his conjugal rights because he does not support the household with food especially.

By broadcast time, police had not yet recorded a statement from the victim as he was unable to talk.