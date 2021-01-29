By Larry Mweetwa

HOW AND WHY TONGAS LOVE ANIMALS AS WEALTH INVESIMENT FOR THE FUTURE WHILE BEMBAS SEE IT AS UMUNANI 4 BUSINESS-WHO IS WISE HERE?

Your net salary is K10,000 per month. You have a small farm where you grow vegetables, maize and keep village chickens and goats.

60% of your food needs are supplemented by the farm.

Every month you buy 2 calves at K1,500 each from Maala where they are cheap, in 12 months you will have 24 cattle. In two years you will have 48. Once these start reproducing in five years time you will have over 150 cattle.

At maturity they fetch around K10,000 per animal. If you sell 100, that’s K1million. Out of this K1million reinvest K600,000 in buying 200 animals that are slightly bigger and sell them in a few years time.

Upgrade and venture into livestock fattening using locally processed feed which is cheaper, you can easily supply 100 animals to ZAMBEEF per month and earn K1mllion per month. It won’t be long before those who spent their money in shopping malls start accusing you of being corrupt and sacrificing whoever died in your family.

The figures might be different but the moral of the story is that start producing what you eat and cut down on your food budget, channel resources to investment and have full control of your future.

To a large extent we are the architects of our poverty. We are our own slaves, enslaved by our mindsets. Let’s create wealth…

Note:

Maala is in Namwala, Southern Province, Zambia.

Before venturing into this it is advisable to do a thorough due diligence.