How Bally became Bally!
The name Bally was conferred on Hakainde Hichilema by Chitimbwazito during their Twitter conversation on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
This is how it came about:
Chitimbwazito: Sorry, you’re pretty cool, almost forgot that you are a bally. I meant the indefinite closure of learning institutions is affecting me because I longer have an allowance and E-learning just isn’t working out.
Hakainde Hichilema: I see. But what exactly is a bally?
Kalimina: An order person…sometimes can refer to one’s father as well.
Hakainde Hichilema: Oh I see. I’m definitely a bally.
