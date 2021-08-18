HH

How Bally became Bally!

The name Bally was conferred on Hakainde Hichilema by Chitimbwazito during their Twitter conversation on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

This is how it came about:
Chitimbwazito: Sorry, you’re pretty cool, almost forgot that you are a bally. I meant the indefinite closure of learning institutions is affecting me because I longer have an allowance and E-learning just isn’t working out.

Hakainde Hichilema: I see. But what exactly is a bally?

Kalimina: An order person…sometimes can refer to one’s father as well.

Hakainde Hichilema: Oh I see. I’m definitely a bally.

Kalemba

E837YhNWYAENxIK

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here