How Bally became Bally!

The name Bally was conferred on Hakainde Hichilema by Chitimbwazito during their Twitter conversation on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

This is how it came about:

Chitimbwazito: Sorry, you’re pretty cool, almost forgot that you are a bally. I meant the indefinite closure of learning institutions is affecting me because I longer have an allowance and E-learning just isn’t working out.

Hakainde Hichilema: I see. But what exactly is a bally?

Kalimina: An order person…sometimes can refer to one’s father as well.

Hakainde Hichilema: Oh I see. I’m definitely a bally.

Kalemba

School’s closed so I’m cabin exe, now sheets aren’t reaching so it’s mad plus these bally’s cabin are rapping aspan — Pattooo (@chitimbwazito) April 11, 2020

The only thing I understood is that school is closed. — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) April 11, 2020

sorry, you’re pretty cool, almost forgot that you’re a bally. i meant, the indefinite closure of learning institutions is affecting me because, I no longer have an allowance and E-learning just isn’t working out. — Pattooo (@chitimbwazito) April 11, 2020

I see. But what exactly is a bally? — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) April 11, 2020