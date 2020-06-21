By McDonald Chipenzi

HOW BILL 10 IS CHERISHED BY THIS REGIME. REJECT IT AND TRASH IT.

It is amazing on how the so-called listening government has disregarded even the recommendations of Mr. SPEAKER’s Report through the Raphael Nakacinda led Select committee Recommendations on Bill 10.

Let me just highlight the 2 examples the report recommended must be revised from the original Bill that;

1. the amendment of Art 47 on Mixed Member system “should be clearly defined in the Constitution”. But the regazetted Bill never included this recommendation but retained the original version,

2. The provisions of Art 68 should be retained in the Constitution in order to be insulated from frequent amendments. The regazetted Bill glossed over it and instead stated that this will be as “prescribed”.

This must be an eye opener that Parliament will not be the best place to resolve these issues once Parliament opens the Constitution esp that the executive has the majority MPs to pass its favoured amendments.

DON’T be cheated or deceived. The executive does not mean well with Bill 10. The best is not to open the Constitution by rejecting Bill 10 with the contempt it deserves.

I submit.