Davies Mwila says there’s no doubt that no better alternative to the Patriotic Front exists. For who?

This can only be for Davies himself. What better alternative is there else for Davies? Which political party can make Davies its secretary general? What party can give Davies the wealth he is generating today from the Patriotic Front in power? For him indeed there’s no better alternative.

Most Zambians see many better alternatives to the Patriotic Front.

How can we fail to have a better alternative to this inept and corrupt Patriotic Front government and still harbour any hope for progress?

How can there be no alternative to this evil and corrupt regime?

But Davies is not alone in his defence of this clearly rotten order. They have some followers. And the lesson we should have learned from Davies is that such men in positions of corrupt power aren’t the real problem. It’s their gullible, sycophantic, lemming-like followers who empower them by believing them, by supporting them, by defending them. How can these otherwise sensible followers be so oblivious to the obvious?

There will always be an alternative to evil and corruption.

But the few like Davies who are benefiting from this evil and corrupt Patriotic Front government don’t want to end. They don’t want to see any alternative arise. They want to maintain the status quo.