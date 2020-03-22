BY AMB . EMMANUEL MWAMBA,

China has discharged its last COVID-19 patient in Wuhan City and has released thousands of health workers that had been drafted to deal with the epidemic and sent them back to their regions.

It has closed the new hospitals that were specially built to specifically handle the Coronavirus epidemic and is no longer recording new infections!

At the height of the epidemic, two new 10,000 bed hospitals were built, the entire Wuhan City was quarantined and disinfected, public transport and factories were shut and travel bans enforced.

China has so far recorded 81,300 infections and 3253 persons that succumbed to COVID-19.

Although as at 19th March 2020, China had last recorded 126 new cases and 11 deaths, it has since not recorded any new case for the third day straight.

How did they do it?

I was intrigued when I watched Zoe Yeu of CGTN, a chinese global media, explain this in this editorial.

Watch.