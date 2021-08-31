Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW CHRISTOPHER MVUNGA BECAME BOZ GOVERNOR IS HOW ANTHONY BWALYA BECAME PRESIDENTIAL PRESS AIDE

— tribalism and nepotism are bad but cronyism and favouritism are good —

— EL’s right is wrong as HH’s wrong is right —

“Cronyism” is “the appointment of friends and associates to positions of authority, without proper regard to their qualifications (and experience).”

Alexander Chikwanda was quoted by The Post as preferring the Clique’s EL as PF and Republican President to the Cartel’s Kabimba because EL was his clever alcohol drinking mate just as EL later fired VP Guy Scott because Scott was not his alcohol drinking mate as he later preferred FCCA Mvunga to Dr Denny Kalyalya as BOZ Governor because Mvunga was a drinking mate as EL granted musicians loans and contracts because of praises and flattery.

HH promoted Bwalya, in eight months, from 2020 Christmas appointment as UPND HH Presidential Spokesman to the 2021 birthday appointment as Special Assistants to the President for Press and Public Relations.

Cronyism by an old saying is, “It’s not what you know but who you know.”

Interesting rationalisation of both Mvunga and Bwalya by senior Simataa Simataa.

MacDonald Chipenzi rationalised Bwalya appointment.

Favouritism” is “the practice of unfair preferential treatment to one person or group at the expense of another.”

Article 23 of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights terms it discrimination.

In his acceptance of 2021 election victory press conference, HH referred to the closure and return of Prime TV that triggered panicking in IBA board emergency board meeting to regrant Prime TV its license through a letter to a six months outdated letter.

Muvi TV among others similarly suffered suspension in 2014 and at that very point of regranting of Prime TV license, Muvi TV was on its last warning pending cancellation of license.

The Post was similarly unfairly closed or liquidated in 2016.

The Post and Muvi TV have felt betrayed by UPND HH for favouritism of Prime TV over hundreds of stations.

PF and government had also shown favouritism of ZNBC over other public media like ZANIS and Times of Zambia.

“Nepotism” is “the practice among those with power and influence of favouring relatives or friends especially by giving them jobs.”

Bantu Botatwe Languages (BBLs) led by Tonga, Mukuni-Lenje, Ila and Mukuni-Leya etc are very sensitive of tribalism and nepotism against their kind but insensitive to cronyism and favouritism of the other kind.

UPND HH can strongly condemn tribalism and nepotism but smilingly commend cronyism and favouritism.

UPND HH wants to fight corruption by fast track courts as well as conduct lifestyle audits that could include manpower or performance audits.