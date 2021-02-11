How did Hakainde Hichilema become wealthy?
Simple answer investment and networking,Hakainde Hichilema has been a seasonal investor since his 20s when he got his first job.
Hakainde Hichilema has been a perennial investor for the past 35 years.
Here are some of Hichilema’s investments and corporate boardmanship -:
Hakainde Hichilema was the
Chief Executive Of Grand
Thornton Limited, the
successor organisation to
Coopers & Lybrand
Association Limited in
Zambia.
The Company which is a
member of Grand Thornton
international, provides
business advice to local
and international clients in
a number of areas
including corporate
finance, accounting and
statutory services,
accounting systems
procedures and controls.
Other areas include
privatisation, tax, forensic
accounting and
investigation, business
recovery and insolvency,
human resources,
information technology,
merger and acquisitions.
Hakainde Hichilema has
major shares in companies
like Zambezi Sun, Greenbelt
fertilisers, farmer’s
livestock. Hakainde is also
the co-owner of Kagem
Mines and Kembe Meat
Supply Company.
Sources close to Hakainde
Hichilema insist he has
shares in a Diamond
Supplies Company
for Bermuda; he also has
cargo ships in Cape Town
South Africa. Seven other
firms have been withheld.
There’s no concrete evidence of Hakainde Hichilema benefiting from privatization neither is their any substantive allegations of Hichilema’s involvement in corruption or money laundering.
Hakainde Hichilema made his wealth the old fashioned way through handwork,building networks and planting investments in the right areas.
Hakainde Hichilema is famous for his calm temperament and high IQ.
Hakainde Hichilema is among the most renowned African businessmen internationally recognized as a new generation of African leaders poised to progressively transform Africa economically and politically for the better.
The man is amazing while others misused there early 20s the man was investing.his inspirational.