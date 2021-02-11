How did Hakainde Hichilema become wealthy?

Simple answer investment and networking,Hakainde Hichilema has been a seasonal investor since his 20s when he got his first job.

Hakainde Hichilema has been a perennial investor for the past 35 years.

Here are some of Hichilema’s investments and corporate boardmanship -:

Hakainde Hichilema was the

Chief Executive Of Grand

Thornton Limited, the

successor organisation to

Coopers & Lybrand

Association Limited in

Zambia.

The Company which is a

member of Grand Thornton

international, provides

business advice to local

and international clients in

a number of areas

including corporate

finance, accounting and

statutory services,

accounting systems

procedures and controls.

Other areas include

privatisation, tax, forensic

accounting and

investigation, business

recovery and insolvency,

human resources,

information technology,

merger and acquisitions.

Hakainde Hichilema has

major shares in companies

like Zambezi Sun, Greenbelt

fertilisers, farmer’s

livestock. Hakainde is also

the co-owner of Kagem

Mines and Kembe Meat

Supply Company.

Sources close to Hakainde

Hichilema insist he has

shares in a Diamond

Supplies Company

for Bermuda; he also has

cargo ships in Cape Town

South Africa. Seven other

firms have been withheld.

There’s no concrete evidence of Hakainde Hichilema benefiting from privatization neither is their any substantive allegations of Hichilema’s involvement in corruption or money laundering.

Hakainde Hichilema made his wealth the old fashioned way through handwork,building networks and planting investments in the right areas.

Hakainde Hichilema is famous for his calm temperament and high IQ.

Hakainde Hichilema is among the most renowned African businessmen internationally recognized as a new generation of African leaders poised to progressively transform Africa economically and politically for the better.