How did Joe Malanji manage to file his nomination in the absence of an authentic Grade 12 certificate?

What document did he present to the presiding officer?

Who verified that document?

Why was it accepted by the ECZ if it wasn’t authentic?

The Constitutional Court made it very clear that a Grade 12 certificate was a must.

This nullification partially on grounds of absence of an authentic Grade 12 certificate opens up all sorts of legal questions including possible forgery and conniving.