Hon. Mainda Simataa writes:

King Fred Crowns Kalimanshi King!

HOW DID PF CADRES CAPTURE MEDIA SPACE MEANT FOR INTELLECTUALS?

————————————————————–

From the glorious yesterday’s of the Post newspaper, to the today’s of the Mast newspaper, Fred M’membe, King Maker and King Slayer, and Editor-in-Chief par excellence, always maintained a very high bar for the quality, caliber and content for Zambian media to follow.

Nothing and no one, whether king or peasant, ever hit the front page news headlines unless the content of the information they had was vetted and cleared as having ‘national or political value of note’.

Of course, occasionally, a clown or two like comedian Tayali would break-through to front page, but always a whistle-blower or vassal of a higher power behind them.

Alas, today, Fred, the Godfather of modern Zambian journalism, has insulted all educated Zambians. He’s lowered, nay, obliterated the high bar he’d set for what and who ought to makes news for the nation to read and learn something, by honoring and crowning a clown called Kalimanshi King.

We could have understood if any social media blog or house run by young and excited journalists did this, for money, sales or audience. But not Fred.

Well what can we say? The King of media is ‘dead’. Long live the King of cadres.

#EbbenezzerPatali