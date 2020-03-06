UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the impounding of Zambian Mukula in Malaysia has left people wondering how such a consignment could have left the country unnoticed and without valid papers.

A container weighing about 30,580 kilogram of Mukula pieces worth with an estimated value of US$3 million, has been impounded in Johor Bahru, the Capital City of Johor State in Southern West Malaysia, without a valid export permit.

According to details availed by the Malaysian authorities, the container is believed to have been destined for Vietnam.

Mr Hichilema says the whole process smacks of unprecedented corruption by a well organized syndicate.

He has urged Citizens to demand for an immediate independent and transparent enquiry in this scam, after which the perpetrators must be brought to book.

Mr Hichilema has regretted that Zambia is once again in the international headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He has reminded Zambians that the UPND raised alarm bells over the indiscriminate harvesting and criminal plunder of the exotic Mukula Tree in Zambia, and the subsequent illegal export to the Far East.

And Mr Hichilema says in today’s state of the nation address, his Party expects President Edgar Lungu to tackle Insecurity relating to gassing, unemployment, load shedding and the Coronavirus

He said the UPND also expect President Lungu to be succinct and clear on the time bound actions he and his Government are taking, to address these major challenges that are currently facing the nation.