Elias Munshya Writes:

#Bakwetu

Can someone explain to me how this works.

How does ZRA donate money to GRZ to fight COVID-19?

Is this the money that GRZ grants to them and then they choose to donate some back to GRZ? Is it money they have raised from collecting taxes and then they donate some? Is it the money they get from workers who contribute towards the funds to donate.

Anyone to bring me to speed?

For those who may care to know ZRA is SARS in South Africa, CRA in Canada, and IRS in the USA.