By Sikaile C. Sikaile

HOW DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI SOLD NDC TO PF

Fellow country men and women, this is what you did not know the fact that, the mission was to get the whole NDC to PF by CK. That was the mission, when it failed CK Frontline some of his surrogates who never stops sulking.

The plan has lamentably failed, because of the part SG, VP, the lone MP. If they pulled that one off they would received the balance. The agreement was half now and the other half when you bring the entire NDC to PF.

They thought they could pull it off right like that and mess up their opposition colleagues. We challenge Dr Chishimba Kambwili to refute if he knows nothing about this. We know what is going on in state house day and night.

We advise Dr Chishimba Kambwili to eat the half silently and not trying to fool citizens. Zambia needs men and women of integrity to rescue her from the club of thieves.

SCS