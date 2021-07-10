HOW FORMER PRESIDENTS ARE ABANDONED IMMEDIATELY THEY LOSE POWER, BY THEIR PRAISE SINGERS, BOOTLICKERS AND FAKE MEN AND WOMEN OF GOD

By Friday Kashiwa

No one would love to or celebrate the prosecution or the incarceration of our former presidents and leaders, despite the political differences or their leadership deficiencies.

That’s why during their tenure of offices as Presidents, we find time to try to warn them against such vices as grand corruption, because we love them and respect their offices.

But all we get as rewards from their hired BOOTLICKERS and PRAISE SINGERS is that we are jealous and bitter – just for the timely warning we give to our leaders.

They are there in South Africa, Malawi, Sudan and many more African countries and beyond.

They are here in Zambia and they have infested and contaminated the republican presidency from the Kaunda era to today’s Edgar CHAGWA LUNGU’S presidency.

They mercilessly abandoned KK when he badly needed them during his persecution time by the MMD regime.

They mercilessly abandoned FTJ and RB during their trials and tribulations and even now have abandoned RB during his sickness.

At the time FTJ and RB needed encouragement and prayers, the Men and Women of Gold, the Papas were and are nowhere to be seen, they have moved on to another sitting President.

They are professional and political racketeers and criminals who have perfected the trade of deceiving the presidency with impunity.

During Chiluba time they were capable to instantly switch even the dressing code, to the New Culture suits, just to please President Chiluba..

They were cunningly capable of registering multiple one man or two man briefcase NGOs to push for President FTJ unconditional third term bid.

They were there to blasphemously declare President FTJ as God chosen Zambian President anointed to rule forever.

Here we are again as Zambians: These political criminals and racketeers have regrouped again and have already formed dubious NGOs and Church groupings, deceiving ECL that he’s a humble and God chosen President.

Those fake and briefcase one man and two man NGOs have regrouped again under ECL, with different names, but peddling and pushing for the term bid.

Look at these political racketeers, at the way they are now deceiving ECL:

Even those who have never even known how to dance are now punishing their overfed potbellied bodies to dance with and please ECL.

Just like the way they abandoned Kaunda, Chiluba, Sata, Banda, they are surely going to abandon Lungu.

As before, these political prostitutes and racketeers will abandon ECL immediately he loses his presidency.

As before, they will scamper in all different directions, faster than the RATS they eat.

SHAME ON YOU, WE KNOW YOU.

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.