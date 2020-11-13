New reports have alleged that late socialite, Ginimbi was allegedly part of the Illuminati and he allegedly planned his own death.

This was alleged by popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who claimed that the late socialite planned his own death and took people with him.

“A Lot of you heard recently about Ginimbi Kadungure, a Zimbabwean socialite. Ginimbi was known well in Zimbabwe with his nice exotic cars and everything.

A video was shown of him minutes before he died heading to the club and he was really happy and telling people what’s gonna happen and all that. Some of you found out Ginimba had a casket in his house that he bought a week before his death. It seems that nobody understands the concept of the Illuminati here…….”

Listen to her voice note below;