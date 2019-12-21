Am a single mother of four. One day, in company of friends, we went to Kafue for a boat cruise. I was with Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) while a friend of mine was working for another government institution (name withheld because I want to have her identify hidden).

On this day, little did anyone among the group I was with knew that, there was a lady who is apparently a girlfriend to Mr. Kaizer Zulu.

Somehow political talk kicked in and as usual we found ourselves talking about the things that were trending in the media; Kaizer Zulu allegedly beating some people at Chita Lodge.

I made a comment that, the negative publicity that follows Kaizer Zulu is an assualt on President Edgar Lungu and the Presidency while my other friend said if it were her, she would spend less time in public domain and focus on personal development. Little did we knew that among us was Kaizer Zulu’s lover and after the gathering, she took the information to him. Little known to us, Kazier Zulu’s love even took video recording of the discussion.[I believe the clips are there and if both Kaizer Zulu and his girlfriend feel this is malicious, they can release the clip to the public for them to judge if at all what we spoke about carried malice to warrant them to treat us in the manner things happened].

A few days later, we started getting calls from Kaizer Zulu who alleged that we were insulting President Lungu and he asked us to leave the government institutions we were working for. At first we both ignored but with time threats on our lives begun happening.

To make the story short; Kaizer Zulu called the Board of both institutions where my friend and I worked for to tell them if they don’t get rid of us, their jobs will be at risk. That is how we both lost our jobs.

For me, the job was the only source of income i used to educate my children. Assuming we spoke bad about President Edgar Lungu, isn’t Zambia a democracy where divergent views must be tolerated? The truth of the matter is we did not speak anything bad about the President. All we did was not to agree with Kazier Zulu’s thugerous behavior which we still contend impacted negatively on the Presidency.

There are many stories others can share about Kazier Zulu and I for once envy those who have good things to say about him because if I was allowed to translate what I think about him into actions, I would send Kazier Zulu straight to hell. Thanks to him, I can’t afford to take all my kids to school and we have to labour to have three meals. At my age, in my 50s , who can employ me and choose not to employ young energy?

President Lungu can be hated for many things, but on this one; mwabombeni. I hope the law will stop being blind now that someone no longer has power to abuse.

My identity is known by Kazier Zulu and those that participated in terminating my employment without terminal benefits.