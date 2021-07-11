Part 1

HOW KAUNDA MET BETTY

His mother went to look for a girl for him to marry. THE history of former President Kenneth Kaunda is incomplete without talking about his wife, Betty Kaunda, who died in 2012.

Born Beatrice Mutinkhe Banda on November 17, 1928, she was found to be charming by Kaunda’s mother Hellen, who acted as midwife at her birth.

But Betty, daughter of John Kaweche Banda and Musatanji Milika, was not betrothed to Kaunda at birth.

According to a biography by Beatwell Chisala titled

“The downfall of President Kaunda”,

when Kaunda was in Standard Five, he had proposed to marry Gloria Chellah. She had been enrolled as a boarder in Standard Two at Lubwa Training School when Kaunda was still a boarding master there after he had completed Form Two.

The missionaries had called him to become a boarding master for boys at Lubwa.

Gloria’s father, Amon Chellah, was head clerk in the Northern Rhodesia government and had been transferred from Mazabuka to Chinsali.