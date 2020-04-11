HOW LEGAL ARE BOWMAN’S COVID 19 NIGHT OPERATIONS?

Whilst appreciating the seriousness of coronavirus, there still yet to be a statutory process invoked by law to forcibly effect a lockdown.

Different stakeholders have called on President Edgar Lungu to effect a complete lockdown by declaring a state of emergency in relation to the pandemic, but it appears the measures he’s so far undertaken are optional. People still go into overcrowded bus stations and markets to trade and also choose to self quarantine or not to.

In view of the above, are the night operations being carried out by the Police and Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo to round up, beat up people and lock them up in police cells backed by law?

We will end up having hundreds of people suing the State for wrongful detentions, there’s no declaration of a state of emergency like most neighboring countries have done.