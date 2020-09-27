*Press statement for immediate release by Sikaile Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist at Amnesty International*

27/09/2020

How long will Mr Kakoma Kanganja cover PF criminals?

We have received a message from the inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja warning concerned citizens who are exposing PF government evil plans to be dealt with by his office.This should have been a patriotic statement had it not been coming from a double toungued professional pervert. In all fairness, Mr. Kanganja’s statement is a blatant case of parroted puppeteering amplifying our lost glory in our Police as nation- thanks to PF’s suicidal drive for survival.

Mr. Kanganja is an empty shell of lost Police objectivity. We have long appealed for the need to have an impartial and professional Police structure that would authoritatively discharge domestic security duties in a politically charged environment like ours.Even a kindergarten child can unfortunately Question the sanity and conscience if any at all still remains in our Police ranks.The total absence of direction, consistency and professionalism is an open page in the book of police capture by PF for all to see. Criminals are saluted while law abiding citizens are criminalized.

We appreciate the timely warning by Kakoma Kanganja, but we have a question for the IG, Mr Kanganja (Mwami) for how long are you going to protect Patriotic Front (PF) criminals? As stakeholders in national affairs we would like to remind you that you are one of the most incompetent public office bearer who is daily degenerating into a potential threat to our national security due to your selectiveness in the application of the laws. We shall not relent to lovingly offer you free advice and guidance. The fly which heed no advice followed the corpse into the grave. Mr. Kanganja Mwami, your frenzy of appeasing your masters will not leave you unscathed.

The docile voice of reason will soon explode and it will be forever too late for you to make amends. For once, introspect your professional ethics and Constitutional oath of office. Yours should have been to protect the weakest and the Constitution. What a paradox you are! The tears of the orphans, widows, persons with Disabilities will soon fill the cup of justice. What becomes of you then? By complicity you have fanatically participated in the mortal laceration of the Zambian constitution.What more devisive statements are you alluding to than those consistently bring issued right from State House to the cabinet offices.

Are you seeing the inferno you fanning by your selective and negligent betray of the Zambian people you swore to protect. If and when you put Zambia ablaze, your $1m fire tenders will not quench the fire. Think about your extended relatives at your village and for once sober up.

Just a week ago your officers were spectating a horde of PF thugs destroy the opposition UPND vehicles in Mansa.We gave you the information of a PF official behind the act in addition to the daylight clear video footage in the public domain. What have you done? We have seen PF cadres killing and attacking citizens as well as media houses, what have done?

Learn to be ashamed and eat silent this corrupt money that has made you forget that those citizens the PF government and their cadres are abusing are Zambians too. The seed of acrimony planted by PF which you are faithfully watering will soon suffocate your pomposity and arrogance bwana Kanganja. Why should you be a fugitive in your own country. Whatever you have built in life will crumble before your eyes if you do not for once side with the weak you once swore to protect.

We advise you to first arrest the killers of the following citizens Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimunzhila, Glayzia Matapa, Malesu Mukonka, Obed Bwalya Kasongo, Lawrence Banda, Frank Mugala, Kennedy, Mwendameyi Mukobela, Mbanga Mwangala,Mark Choongwa ZAF officer and many others before you touch any responsible and patriotic citizen who is exposing and denouncing the PF government sponsored brutality and abuse of public institutions.There is no sure foundation set on blood.

Our promise to you Mr. Kanganja is that we shall continue speaking and informing citizens in line with the constitution of our nation about all PF evil plans ahead of 2021 general elections for the betterment of mother Zambia.