By McDonald Chipenzi

HOW MANIPULATIVE BILL 10 IS IN THE MERGING AND DIVISION OF PROVINCES.

Bill 10 contends “the constitution is amended by the repeal of Article 149 and the substitution of the following:

1) the president may create or divide a province or merge two or more provinces, as prescribed”. 2) “a province shall consist of such number of district, as prescribed”.

However, the current constitution in Art 149 states as follows:

1) “The president may, subject to the approval of the National Assembly, create or divide a province or merge two or more provinces, as prescribed”

Subarticle 5 empowers citizens to also have a say in this merging or division of provinces when it states; “WITHOUT prejudice to clause 1), sixty percent or more of the registered voters in a province may petition the president to-

a) merge a province with another province; b) divide a province into two or more provinces ”

After receipt of the petition and due inquiry, the merger or division is done “subject to ratification by the National Assembly”

Therefore, the current constitution does adequately empower citizens and parliament to have a say in the division and merging of provinces which Bill 10 wants to erode.

Down with Bill 10!