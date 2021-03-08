By Curtis Lloyd

Way before it would be coronated “sweetest town in the country”, settlers therein were predominantly cattle headers, a practice culturally passed on from generation to generation.

During the formative years, white settlers had just migrated north of the Mosi-o-Tunya falls as an attempt to camp on the Banks of the river Zambezi became more of a death trap. The African mosquito apparently was endowed with so much plasmodium falciparum that a single bite would result in some deadly fever.

The white settlers by then had no idea what the fever was, and just ended up calling it black fever. They concluded it had something to do with the “gods”. And so, they had to look for alternative land up north.

A place called Sandbelt Post office, which later came to be known as Livingstone became a convenient alternative.

Other settlers however moved further up, across the Magoye river and settled there. One of those settlers was a woman by the name of Jannett. She had two children; a son named Boooker and Daughter by the name of Dianne. The husband, Richard, together with a few other men braved the “black fever” and stayed behind with intent to join their families later.

A couple of months later, and that is after the husband failed to join her family, Jannett asked her son Booker, to go back down South, and fetch Mr Richard. She had just started a small sugarcane farm at the time, having many locals as part of her farm’s workforce.

She became popular among the locals owing to her generosity. In introducing herself, especially that her son never came back from that ambitious expedition in search of Mr Richard; she just preferred being called “Mother to Booker”.

Many people from far and wide would frequent her farm to buy that sweet cane. Owing to the fact that “Mother to Booker” was a mouthful and a bit of a stretch for the locals, they resorted to shortening the name to “Mother-Booker”, which eventually got lost in translation, to a more comfortable “Maza-Buka”.

Well, eventually, that popular farm inevitably became the town name… Mazabuka – Which stands to this day both in name and sweetness….!!!!!!!!!!

(Now, i just made up this story. Apologies.!!!!! You see, I got to learn that a lot of stories depicting some famous events or historical accounts about and around our country Zambia are not actually true accounts. We have embraced and not interrogated those stories. There is urgent need to correct and document our true historical accounts).!!!!!!!!!!!!!