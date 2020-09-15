Seer 1 – Any chaotic country today was once very peaceful until the leaders took the people and the peace for granted.

PF government is taking advantage of our silence and the Peaceful nature of the Zambia people to destroy the country’s democracy and we will not allow that to happen.

How on earth do you arrest some harmless armeless UPND officials and slap them with an aggravated robbery charges, an offence which under the current law of Zambia is a non billable offence, while Jay Jay that went to rob the police at the central police station, in full view of the police officers is out there galavanting all over freely and untouched?

What is PF government really turning Zambia to?

Through the government of Nigeria I agreed that peace should reign but with such injustice I think PF is not ready peace.

I encourage His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu to step in and correct this mess made by the police before it’s too late.