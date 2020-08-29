By Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW ONE GOT RICH AFTER STEALING FROM PRIVATISATION AS ANOTHER GOT POOR BY STEALING FROM PRIVATISATION AND A WIDOW

— where poor thieves or party cadres are poor from stealing and lying everyday but believe one actually got rich from privatisation stealing —

That one got rich after stealing from privatisation when another got poor and debarred after stealing from the same privatisation and from a widow.

Whereas others have been stealing all their lives but remained poor.

Further, the one actually even has an actual masters, not masters equivalent, beyond being a employee or later partner.

Whereas, another couldn’t have an own law firm for about thirty years when that is attainable in five years when ACCA becomes a fellow or FCCA at three years experience.

If stealing from privatisation were that lucrative, the leaders of privatisaton from president to the finance minister to commerce ministers to ZPA could have been the richest or most of all Zambia herself could have gotten rich for privatisation or stealing from KK’s nationalisation.