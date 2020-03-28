HOW PF HAUNTED AND HALTED HH FROM HUMANITARIAN DONATIONS, AND HOW THEY NOW BULLY HIM TO DONATE TO COVID 19.

By Bruce Nyirenda.

The PF and their bootlickers can be best described as a an ironical tragedy of huge proportions. They are an organization that has over the years built a reputation in making bad decisions that are seasoned with a wealth of bleeps and blunders.

Last year opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was upbeat in the business of philanthropy and humanitarian assistance to various members of the community, who were starving due to drought However the PF sent battalions of heavily armed para military police to seal off areas that he had intended to offer assistance. Information Minister Dora Siliya and Lusambo insidiously told him to take his mealie to ‘feed his cows (Tongas) in Southern Province.

Bowman Lusambo described Hakainde Hichilema’s efforts as ‘movements of a cockroach from cupboard to cupboard’ and further warned HH not to ‘dare’ him. At the instigation of the PF, the Police further prevented him from donating a generator to the Chawama first level Hospital.

Now the PF and their surrogates like Chilufya Tayali appear to have made a spectacular turnaround and are now taunting and bullying HH and accusing him of being ‘stingy’ for not donating towards the coronavirus pandemic.

HH remains the most abused opposition leader since Independence, as PF persistently accuse him for a range of issues, from lack of rain to flash floods, the falling Kwacha and the failing economy. It looks like HH has no freedom of choice and when he has it, it must be determined at the whims of the PF. And in all this they are in self denial that they are the actual failures.