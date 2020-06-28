By Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW PF IS USING CARROT AND STICK, BLACKMAIL, CORRUPTION AND TRIBALISM ON THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL 10

PF has argued that the Constitutional amendent bill number 10 of 2019 has a lot of benefits to citizens that only unprogressives and obstructionists like UPND MPs etc may not want to see succeed.

PF needed and got consensus and support of UPND in 2015 to pass the 2015 Constitutional amendment.

Well, it seems PF was not just unthankful and did not pay for the UPND support but also insulted the support for conflict than consensus.

Instead, PF wants the same consensus support for 2019 Constitutional amendment through conflict or coercion or blackmail.

It seems PF has hired or bribed its cadres or smaller opposition party members or NGOs to coerce or bully or blackmail or corrupt UPND MPs into submission or support of Bill 10 than for PF or EL to negotiate UPND and HH for support.

How can it be that EL cannot phone or meet HH to negotiate or bargain for bipartisan parliamentary support than chose support of Rev Dan Pule, Rev Peter Chanda and Spuki Mulemwa or Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa as individuals?

In MMD, PF working with junior and expelled or National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda in defiance of the court judgement that dissolved the Mutati faction.

In the end, Nakachinda is in defiance of Mutati himself. He (and Mutati) is even his word or vow that he would quit politics if he lost the court case.

Now, how is it possible for PF to write, debate and amend the constitution for the full benefit of other unparliamentary Zambians such as a Christians for re-declaration of Zambia as Christian nation in the preamble more of Christian, the women, youth, and disabled except benefit the UPND member of parliaments?

How shall others enjoy benefits in some indefinite future of the Act when others are enjoying definite present of the Bill?

Otherwise, PF has indefinitely postponed the Bill of Rights amendments, the Political Parties Bill and Public Order Act amendment that would have benefited the UPND itself for consensus and bipartisan support and more citizens.

Lastly, apart from the mentioned and unmentioned benefits to others, PF has refused to name benefits to the UPND as it last mocked its MPs for voting against themselves out of deputy minister positions and the disqualification by grade 12 equivalent certificates.