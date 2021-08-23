How PF Secretariat kept information from reaching President Edgar Lungu

By Anonymous

As I moved around the debris in what once were the beautiful offices of the mighty Patriotic Front, now reduced to broken ceiling boards, crashed Windows , broken tables and broken chairs , a book, caught my eye ..

I picked it up and read the title.

“Suffering and pain , you are not alone ”

It is a book by Dr. Tom Nyembo Mushinge .

I opened it and found on the first page written in a bold hand writing

“To my beloved President , His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu , your perception of suffering will completely change with the resource in your hand ,” Dr Tom Mushinge, Author .

Below the messege was the telephone number of Dr. Mushinge.

Slowly I shook my head and wondered how many things meant for the President had never reached him.

For the umpteenth time , I felt a deep sympathy for the man. Like everyone else with a high position, things meant for his ears and eyes never reached him.

Maybe if he had been given all the information. Maybe if the people around him had not quarantined and shielded him from the masses. If they had given him the opportunity to really have a bond with his people , maybe , he wouldn’t have suffered a humiliating defeat in the just ended elections .

Slowly, I put the book in my bag and headed for the door . The whole time thinking how it would be great if I could hand this book over to President Lungu. For it was his property . One which he would surely need now more than ever.