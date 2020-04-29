How PF Thugs Mismanaged the Higer Loan Buses, Now Government Has to Pay

MOST of the Higer Buses that were given as youths empowerment project mostly to PF youths have broken down but the loans not repaid thereby committing government to a colossal amount of debts to the suppliers.

And responding to a caller who wanted to know what the how the empowerment programme has gone since one bus was parked at Chibile after a break down, Central Province Permanent Secretary Benard Chomba regretted the lack of seriousness among youths.

Speaking on KNC 1 on 1 live programme monitored by THE PUNCH News today, Chomba said that the intention of government was to empower youths and hence government stood in as guarantor between youths and Higer but sad enough the burden has come to government again. -THE PUNCH