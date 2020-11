MUTALE MWANZA:so tell us how you & Ginimbi met.

SHADAYA:I followed him on instagram then sent him a message and we started talking then this one time I was flown to south Africa by another man but whilst there I decided to link up with Ginimbi he came to see me in a red rolls Royce it was beautiful I’ll never forget we went to his apartment and spent the entire day together.

MUTALE MWANZA:so you linked up Ginimbi while in south Africa yet it was another man that had flown you there?

SHADAYA:yes.