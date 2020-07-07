HOW THE RESIDENTS OF KAZUNGULA ENJOY CHEAP PETROL AT ONLY K9 PER LITRE DESPITE NOT HAVING A FILLING STATION

Did you know that Kazungula District is one of the few towns in Zambia without a filling station?

How can that be for such a busy border town which is a major trucking hub?

Strange isn’t it?

Kazungula residents don’t need a filling station because they buy cheap petrol across the Zambezi River in Botswana at 7 Pula (K9) per litre.

There’s an ENGEN filling station across the border as soon as you cross the river by pontoon.

Crossing the river by pontoon is free, you only need an NRC to cross the border on a one day pass.

So Zambians in Kazungula just carry their Jerry cans, fill them up in Botswana at K9 per litre and then come back to the Zambian side of the border to fill up their tanks.

Because of this, all Zambian energy companies have shunned Kazungula, they’ve all refused to develop a filling station there because they won’t be able to sell any fuel because the people have a choice for fuel at half the price.

Botswana has cheap fuel because there are no middlemen in fuel procurement, no corruption in the procurement process, low excise duty on fuel and VAT of only 12% coupled with government subsidies on fuel.

