By Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW THE STATE AND THE CHURCH SANG FROM DIFFERENT ANTHEM AND HYMN SHEETS

“Can two walk [worship or rule or communicate] together, unless they be agreed?” Amos 3:3

What the Church’s press and public rejection of the State’s press and public relaxation of Corona restrictions for Church gatherings — tightened and enforced at 3 or 12 cases and relaxed at 80 or 84 cases — confirms the lack of communication or consultation or consideration during both tightening and relaxations of restrictions between the King and the Prophet and the Prophet seems to know more microbiology science than the King playing politics of appeasement or popularity and that the King or the State is not actually part of the Church or Prophet, that is, he is quarantined out of reality to his annual personal day of prayer and personal house of prayer plot or architectural plan.

Otherwise, to be allowed by the King or be rejected by the Prophet or the priest to partake in holy communions of wine drinks or saliva touching or fingering, at mass, even after outlawing the recent Holy Easter gatherings, without also relaxation of restrictions for bars of alcohols, bakeries and eateries is further igorance of both citizens or (home or national) economics.

That is the State that orders personal masks for sale to the public than distribute donated Personal Protective equipment (PPE) to on-duty army, police and so-called frontline health workers.

The State expects the Church to buy or distribute personal overpriced masks (even donated ones even by the Church) from the State during church services.

No wonder Zambia is a celebrated Christian nation declared by politicians (King) based on the Constitution and the declarer politicians than declared by Christians (Prophet) based on the Bible and Jesus Christ.

Why don’t politicians just declare Christianity upon politics or live it themselves or themselves pray over the entire nation or diverse nationals than declare Christianity over the entire nation or other diverse nationals.