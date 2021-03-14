By David Zulu.

President Frederick Chiluba moved his MPs through the arrogance of numbers to create a special law that was specifically designed to deal with a man the MMD leader allegedly perceived as having an intimate relationship with the First Lady.

And thus a bill that advocated car theft as a non bailabale offence was passed into law. As typical of African Presidents that are so saturated with a notion that power lasts forever, Chiluba instructed his Inspector General of Police Silas Ngangula to fix a car theft case against Archie Mactribouy, a young Tonga bull of mixed race, who allegedly tasted the Big man’s forbidden apple. It is strongly rumoured, that the lock up didn’t satisfy Chiluba and in tit for tat, went for Archie’s wife’s ‘niinzi’, as her beleaguered husband was rotting in jail. But that’s a story for another day.

Zambia is not unfamiliar with such bizarre events where an entire Parliament can pass a law to fix one individual, a rat. Can you imagine for once that the British House of Lords or the American Congress can pass a law to fix a duck. That would be duck tales, isn’t it? But this is Africa mate!

The PF will say whatever they want to say under the sun,.but the fact of the matter is that the cybercrime bill has been been designed to capture Koswe, an online publication that has chosen to tell the nation the truth…in a satirical style that is incomparable to no other news column. We heard MPs hissing in parliament behind unmuted microphones how ‘this law is meant for Koswe and Watchdog’. So I am simply stating a word for word description of what a PF MP, who’s a lawyer said in parliamentary preliminary debates over the Cybercrime bill that awaits a Presidential ascent.

Haman made a law against a Jew, Mordecai who he hated with pathological passion (sounds familiar?), to an extent where he had gallows constructed for him, which gallows finally consumed him..Hate is like that, it sets out gallows that finally devour you. The grade 12 full certificate law was designed to stop GBM from qualifying as running mate of Hakainde Hichilema, but the trap they set for one man now affects a lot of them, including GBM.