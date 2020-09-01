By

HOW ZAMBIANS RALLIED BEHIND HH OVER EZN IS THE SAME THEY RALLIED BEHIND EZN OVER LUYANDO KOPAKOPA

In exactly one year, Nawakwi (EZN) has flipped from being social media folk heroine in the Legana sausage dispute with a customer to being a villain in a media storm with HH over privatisation.

In August 2019, EZN was in social media and courts of law headlines with one of her customers, Luyando Kopakopa (LK) over EZN Legana sausages.

They ended in court of law in countersuits.

However, the public, social media or court of public opinion fully backed EZN over fellow customer LK.

EZN still went to court despite the public opinion court verdict or public relations coup.

In August, 2020, EZN appeared on Hot FM’s flagship ‘Hot Seat’ radio interview where she called out HH as a privatisation thief.

HH phoned into the programme to expose her as a liar.

Mumbi Phiri, whom HH had described as having too much talktime without subdtance, too phoned for grudge follow up on the HH remark and in solidarity with EZN.

After the programme, HH again phoned to self defend himself against EZN accusations.

They both took to social media and whipped up emotions and solidarity of followers.

They had further news headlines on more radio, television and newspapers, the following Friday morning, weekend with EZN on ZNBC TV 1 “Sunday Interview” and next week on Monday had Hot FM repeat the programmes and Tuesday featuting EZN on special 5FM “Burning Issue”.

On Monday evening, social media reported, despite the public solidarity to HH and EZN toning down, HH had sued EZN for the accusations.

Sean E. Tembo backed EZN in a press statement.

Fresher Siwale had earlier peddled the same accusations on leaving the party alliance with UPND.

EZN, Tembo and Siwale are former alliance partners of HH.

EZN was alliance partner in UDA in 2006 whereas Siwale and Tembo were alliance partners as recent as 2020.

While former allies are finding it correct and moral to attack their former allies, there are suspicions of a pattern these accusations are for PF.

HH who has sued Bishop Edward Chomba, Chilufya Tayali without proper results and does not need to sue EZN with the amount of public solidarity and cyber bullying and counter cyberbullying.