Opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy Muchinga Member of Parliament, Howard Kunda, is admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital following a fatal road traffic accident that occurred near Baluba area in Ndola this evening.

Eye witnesses have told Zambian Watch in Ndola this evening that Mr. Kunda rammed into truck belonging to Chat Milling Company that made a “careless” turn into his lane.

The Parliamentary Accounts Committee Chairman is reported to have escaped unhurt from the accident through his vehicle Toyota GX was extensively damaged.

It is was not “immediately clear” whether or not the Lawmaker was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident..

Meanwhile, the truck driver suspected to have caused the accident tried to flee from the scene but was later apprehended by alert motorists who saw what happened.