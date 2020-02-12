Inmates who are married should be allowed to enjoy their conjugal rights, the Human Right Commission (HCR) has said.

HCR chief information, education and training officer Mweelwa Muleya says conjugal rights for inmates who are married are a matter of priority because they strengthen family bonds.

Mr. Muleya says existing Correctional facilities should be modified to include rooms for inmates to fufil their conjugal rights, while those to be built must include the rooms.

He said the legally married inmates should frequently meet with their spouses to strengthen family ties.

Mr. Muleya said when inmates are completely detached from their families, their children are bound to engage in social vices, and delinquency becomes the order of the day.

And a paralegal at the Zambia Women in Law in Southern Africa, Sombo Masuwa, said if the access to conjugal rights has to be implemented, there must be very good management plan in place.

Ms. Masuwa said while inmates deserve conjugal rights, a lot has to be done, especially to accommodate women whose husbands are incarcerated.

She said, access to conjugal rights to be given to those who are legally married is a good idea as it will promote intimacy amongst couples.

However, she wondered how it will be managed with regard to those who are in polygamous marriages. “Wont it speak of unequal access to the rights to access conjugal rights?” Ms. Masuwa wondered.