THE ARREST OF A MAN OF GOD, IN A CHRISTIAN NATION. HRC CALLS FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF BISHOP JOSEPH KAZHILA.

HUMAN Rights Commission (HRC) Mweelwa Muleya has called for the immediate release of Bishop Joseph Kazhila who has been in police detention for almost a week now.

In a statement, Muleya who expressed concerned over Bishop Kazhila’s continued detention demanded that the clergy should be released on Police Bond or that he be taken to court without further delay.

“The continued detention of Bishop Kazhila, for almost a week without taking him to court or granting him police bond is unlawful and a violation of his rights to liberty and equal protection of the law as enshrined in Articles 13 and 18 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia,” Muleya said.

He said the continued detention of Bishop Kazhila without taking him to court when he is facing a bondable offence is a clear violation of human rights.

“There is judicial precedence in this country to the effect that over-detention is illegal and that detention should not be used to facilitate investigations at the expense of respect for human rights,” Mweelwa added.

And Mweelwa also called for the respect for constitutionalism, rule of law and human rights while maintaining law, order and peace in Chingola.