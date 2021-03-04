HRC FINDS FORMER POLICE COMMISSIONER NELSON PHIRI WANTING IN NSAMA, KAUNDA KILLING
By Staff Reporter
The Human Rights Commission has found former Lusaka Province Commissioner, Nelson Phiri wanting over the death of Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter, Joseph Kaunda.
The commission has established that Mr. Phiri ordered his officers to fire live ammunition at people that had gathered at Cabinet Office in solidarity of UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema when he appeared for interrogation at police headquarters in December last year.
The commission has since recommended that Mr. Phiri be jointly charged with Constable Fanwell Nyundu for the killing of Nsama Nsama and Kaunda.
Yes, Unless the police who directly pulled the trigger acted in his own “volition”, (will), which usually is not the case with Men/Women in uniform, Commissioner, Nelson Phiri should be jointly charged with Fanwell Nyundu, 25. I support the proposal.
That’s why there’s command to issue orders. This decision by the HRC is sound.