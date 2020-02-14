The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has advised Zambians to respect human rights of all and stop killing suspects of the gassing incidents around the country.

Two people have so far been killed in Lusaka – one by burning and another through beating – after they were suspected of being behind a spate of gassing incidents in the capital city.

And police have so far arrested two in connection with the gassing incidents.

The HRC has since called for a balancing act of upholding human rights while effectively responding to the threat posed by reported cases of gassing of households with intoxicating chemicals.

“The killing of suspects and destruction of both public and private properties by the angry mobs is extremely worrying and must stop because mob justice has the potential to cause the death and destruction of properties of innocent individuals. The Commission understands the legitimate anger and fear that has gripped communities as a result of reports of suspected criminals teargassing households but that should not justify lawlessness and commission of atrocious crimes such as murder, arson and wanton destruction of property,” HRC spokesperson Mwelwa stated.

“There is a need to respect the right to life and property as well as the rule of law whereby suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law while remaining vigilant against insecurity. Therefore, the Commission appeals to both the law enforcement officers and members of the public to refrain from extra-judicial killings or killings of suspects because of the inherent danger of killing innocent people.”

The HRC has also called on the members of the public to refrain from destroying public properties such as Police stations and private properties but instead continue supporting the police to lawfully carry out its work.

“The danger caused by suspected ritual killers is real and the Commission understands that people’s livelihoods have been adversely affected as those who work during early and late hours are unable to go to work for fear of being attacked either by the criminals, community members or even law enforcement officers on suspicion of being criminals. There is need for communities to work closely with the police in forming organised structures such as Community Criminal Prevention Units commonly known as Neighbourhood Watch to respond to the criminal acts of teargassing households,” Mr Muleya stated.