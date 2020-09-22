A 43 YEARS old man caused laughter in the Choma Local Court when he asked whether he will be refunded his bride price after his wife divorces him.

This was a matter in which 33 year old Fridah Mulenga sued her husband Nixon Mwenya seeking legal divorce because of his late comings and deserting her for five years.

Mulenga testified that the two got married in 2007 and have two children. She said in 2015 Mwenya went home very late and she refused to open the door for home, “it was this incident that made me leave home but surprisingly he has never come so we could reconcile, so all I want is to divorce him,”

she testified.

But Mwenya in his defence told the Court that following the birth of their second child, his wife constantly denied him his conjugal rights. “I couldn’t take it anymore so I confronted her about her behaviour as I am the husband who should not beg for sex,” he said.