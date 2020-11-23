HUBBY SETS WIFE ON FIRE AT 03 HOURS OVER MARITAL QUARREL

A tenant renting a house in Lusaka’s Mtendere East compound has set ablaze his wife using kerosene in the early hours of yesterday around 03:00 hours.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has identified the tenant as Shepherd Chisala aged 25 years old and his wife as Agness Kafupi Chisala aged 21 years old.

Mrs Katongo said the suspect later attempted to commit suicide that night by drinking an unknown poisonous substance and both were rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where the man died while his wife was admitted to the same hospital as she had sustained serious burns.

Mrs Katongo said the victim who was admitted in the ICU at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital however died in the early hours of today, between 05:30 hours and 06:00 hours.