By Chibamba Kanyama

Been thinking about our national debt and how it’s turning out to be hugely humiliating to us in the eyes of the world. It started small and is now vexing us. We initially took it as one of those things that we would easily sort out and now, we realise we need some favour from the same creditors to understand our plight.

Ever been in a life position where you have run out of solutions but firmly believe that something or someone will turn up? Imagine everyday saying to yourself ‘vizalisova’.

There should always be a point in life where you ask yourself the questions: How long shall I run around and scratch the surface of this problem? How long shall I face humiliation? Why should I face torment for this long?

Goliath humiliated Israel every morning and every evening for 40 days, ‘Whenever the Israelites saw the man, they all fled from him in great fear.’ 1 Sam 17:24. Indeed, the entire country of economists, bankers, engineers, debt management specialists is now tormented by bondholders!

It took one courageous young fellow, David, to ask the important question, ‘Who is this uncircumcised Philistine that he should defy the armies of the living God?” Vs 26 (b).

This is the question you should ask yourself daily, to understand that your life can actually be free: free from debt, from alcoholism, from prostitution, from poverty, from disease, from misery.

Our forefathers fought for independence and there is no way debt can eat away our freedom! We cannot scratch the surface of debt any more; the longer we wait, the longer Goliath becomes insurmountable!